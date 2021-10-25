Salma Hayek: “My body was condemned so much, I don’t think I’m still hot

Salma Hayek

So, recently the Hollywood star was busy on the set of the project “House of Gucci”, the role demanded a certain weight gain from her. The 54-year-old Salma coped with this task easily. Only now, the extra pounds are still in no hurry to leave. The question arose about how to lose weight quickly, but at the same time not harm your own health.

As a result, the actress not only began to actively train and adhere to diets, but also used a secret tool that had previously helped her. Hayek began to meditate. Classes helped her overcome stress and also put her thoughts in order.

“My body got so much hatred and condemnation! I don’t think I’m still hot, but for my age and lifestyle, I’m really nothing. And I believe that this is the result of practicing meditation, “- says the star” From Dusk Till Dawn. “

Salma, 54, says she keeps herself in shape through meditation

Hayek admits that she has been meditating for over 20 years, which is what helps her stay calm. She feels good and is not distracted by noise and scandals around her own person. In addition, spiritual practices give her a feeling of weightlessness and spiritual harmony.

We will remind, recently the star said that she had been very ill with coronavirus. Doctors did everything possible trying to improve Salma’s health, but nothing helped. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I was very bad! But I said, “No thanks. I’d rather die at home, “admitted the 54-year-old star, agreeing that she was negligent about her health.

Based on materials from Eonline.com.

Photo: Legion-Media