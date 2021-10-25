Scarlett Johansson – in the new video for Black Widow 2021

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for -” Black Widow “from Marvel. Trust me, it will be epic,” – assured Scarlett Johansson in the new video of the most anticipated first film of the 4th phase of the MCU. The film was directed by Keith Shortland, the first female director to create a superhero film.

I’ve lived many lives, but I’m tired of running away from the past. I was a hitman, spy and avenger. And before that – I had a family,

– Intrigued Scarlett Johansson about the storyline about her heroine Natasha Romanova.

Next, the viewer is shown action scenes from an action movie with the participation of Natasha Romanova and her family members. They were played by Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz. Together they need to complete a dangerous mission.

According to the plot, Natasha Romanova will look into the eyes of the dark pages of the book of her life when faced with a dangerous conspiracy related to her own past. Natasha is pursued by a dangerous force that will stop at nothing on the way to her destruction. Now she must deal with both her espionage past and the relationship that she destroyed even before she joined the Avengers.

Earlier, on its YouTube channel, Marvel Entertainment published a video of the chase from the movie “Black Widow”.

I understand what a gift it is to be able to do what you love,

– said Scarlett Johansson in a video message and thanked the fans for their support.

The cast of the film “Black Widow”