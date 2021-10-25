https://ria.ru/20211025/udalenka-1756122101.html

Schoolchildren are not planning to be transferred to a remote location after the holidays

Schoolchildren are not planning to be transferred to a remote location after the holidays – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Schoolchildren are not planning to be transferred to a remote location after the holidays

The transfer of schoolchildren to distance learning after the holidays is not planned, the head of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation Sergei Kravtsov told reporters. Earlier the Ministry of Education … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T13: 29

2021-10-25T13: 29

2021-10-25T13: 39

spread of coronavirus

society

Ministry of Education of Russia (Ministry of Education of Russia)

Russia

cn_education

social navigator

education – society

health – society

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754739218_0:125:3072:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_daf6dc30dd4133d8fd5e465eecc1197e.jpg

EKATERINBURG, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The transfer of schoolchildren to distance learning after the holidays is not planned, the head of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation Sergei Kravtsov told reporters. Earlier, the Ministry of Education allowed schools to enter holidays until October 30 due to the epidemiological situation. “The Ministry of Education does not plan to transfer schools to distance learning. In accordance with the presidential decree, non-working days are established from October 30 to November 7. This period is the same for many schools. with holidays, “- said Kravtsov. He noted that due to the fact that the period of vacations for schoolchildren does not increase, the Ministry of Education does not see the need to change the curriculum.

https://ria.ru/20211021/kanikuly-1755548421.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754739218_341-0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6b53ee7518ecdeb21496eff64bbe666.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, ministry of education of russia (ministry of education of russia), russia, sn_education, social navigator, education – society, health – society, sergey kravtsov, covid-19 coronavirus, coronavirus in russia