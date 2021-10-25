Seagate will soon release 20TB hard drives for everyone

Seagate is ramping up production of 20 TB hard drives that have not yet been officially unveiled, the company said in a financial statement. The new drives use perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) technology in a version with two-dimensional magnetic recording technology – TDMR. The new items will be generally available, unlike Seagate’s current 20TB models with heated magnetic recording technology, which are only sold to select customers.

Seagate CEO David Mosley says the company has begun ramping up production of 20TB drives and has already met with very strong interest from potential customers. Back in July, Mosley announced that the company is preparing 20TB PMR hard drives, which will receive a number of features that allow Seagate to supply them to all customers, not just the largest cloud data center operators. The Seagate CEO said the company is working on several flavors of 20TB drives to meet the demands of all types of customers. They will also become available to private users.

In addition, Seagate is ramping up production of Mach.2 dual-drive hard drives. Initially, they were only available to select customers, the largest of which was Microsoft. Seagate began freely selling its Exos 2X14 dual-drive drives in May, marking the company’s commitment to offering these drives to a wider range of customers.

The Seagate Exos 2X14 hard drive consists of two 7TB drives packed in a sealed 3.5-inch helium-filled enclosure. The device has a spindle speed of 7200 rpm, is equipped with 256 MB of cache memory and uses a single-port 12 Gbps SAS interface. With a stable transfer rate of up to 524 MB / s for reading and writing, and an average latency of 4.16 ms, the Exos 2X14 is the world’s fastest hard drive.

Despite the rapid development of SSD and 3D NAND technology, hard drives are unmatched in terms of cost per GB, reliability and durability combined with speed and convenience. Seagate is currently developing technologies such as microwave magnetic recording (HAMR). Seagate believes this is the best technology now and in the future. Mosley states that using HAMR is the way to create hard drives with capacities of 30 TB or more.