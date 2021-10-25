Selena Gomez launches her own cosmetics line

Selena Gomez

Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, Hayley Bieber, and now Selena Gomez – more and more celebrities have been retraining and launching their own beauty brands. Apparently, after numerous fashion contracts (currently Selena collaborates with Puma and Coach), the performer of the hit Wolves is ready to plunge into the world of beauty.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, as early as July 11, the US Patent and Trademark Office registered the Selena Gomez trademark for a range of beauty products. The 27-year-old singer, actress, and now the founder of the beauty brand will produce fragrances, after-shave lotions, make-up, skincare, body care, skin, hair, soaps, moisturizers, nail care and essential oils.

The trademark was registered under its production company July Moon Productions. So far, no other details have been announced (it could take months or even years to get production going). For example, rumors that Rihanna applied for a trademark for her beauty line arose more than four years ago, and we only saw Fenty Beauty products in stores in September 2017.

Although this line is the first for Gomez, she previously launched a fragrance in 2011 with Adrenalina Inc. It is possible that Selena will advertise her collection through Instagram (where she has 155 million followers), as, for example, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian do.

This summer, Gomez, by the way, was not active on social networks. According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer plans to release several new singles in the fall.

Selena is really enjoying the rest before she starts working hard again. She is currently quietly working on new music and plans to release several songs this year. The new compositions will be different from the previous ones and will be very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world,

– said the insider.