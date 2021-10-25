Selena Gomez shared a list of her favorite films and TV series: an interesting selection – News of show business

Due to the quarantine, the star does not make public appearances and does not lead an active lifestyle. However, the attention of fans from all over the world is riveted to her personality, because 172 million people follow her on Instagram.

Interestingly Selena Gomez showed how to wash her hands properly: video

For quite a long time, Selena Gomez struggled with depression, experienced mental and emotional disorders. At the beginning of the year, the star came out of a creative hiatus, which lasted 5 years, and also released a new album “Rare”.

The 27-year-old singer has successfully overcome all the problems, and now she is actively leading social networks and inspiringly talks about her preferences to fans.

To spend time in quarantine interesting and useful, Selena Gomez has published a selection of films, books and songs that help her to have fun. The performer hopes that her advice will be useful to someone and come in handy for a good pastime.

Selena Gomez Recommended Movies

“Invisible Man”;

“Jennifer’s body”;

“American Scam”;

“Clueless”;

“Uncut Jewels”;

“Sugar and Pepper”;

“After the wedding”;

“Zodiac”;

“Upstart”;

“Don’t wake a sleeping dog.”

TV Shows Selena Gomez Recommends

“Morning Show”;

“Nice girls”;

“House with a Servant”;

“Saturday Night Live”;

“Reason, explanation”.

Selena Gomez Recommended Books

Becoming. My Story, Michelle Obama;

The Undocumented Americans, Carla Cornejo;

Signs by Laura Lynn Jackson.

Music Recommended by Selena Gomez

If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels;

You Say – Lauren Daigle

Snowchild – The Weeknd;

The Blessing – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship;

The Box – Roddy Rich.

Instagram accounts worth following

@tinykitchentm;

@jessicayellin;

@ selenagomez.doll;

@chloeiscrazy;

@ nostalgia.video