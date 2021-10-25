Selena Gomez – The singer radically changed her image VIDEO

29-year-old American star Selena Gomez decided to update her image and cut her lush curls. The performer showed the new image to fans on the social network TikTok by recording a video message.

The footage shows that the popular singer has made herself an elongated bob, which is popular this year. The indisputable advantage of a haircut is its versatility – it perfectly suits both straight and wavy hair.

By the way, Selena Gomez often experiments with her appearance, trying on different images. Until recently, she was blonde, then she dyed her hair brunette, but now she decided to cut her hair a little.

“You feel so good with short hair”, “When did you manage to get a haircut?” users on the social network under the video.

By the way, the American singer noted that she stopped independently maintaining her pages on Instagram and TikTok, but this does not bother the fans, because they are still waiting for news from the artist’s life.

Recall that the 29-year-old popular singer Selena Gomez is credited with an affair with 40-year-old actor, star of “The Avengers” Chris Evans. Celebrities have been seen together several times.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that the hair remains beautiful and healthy, they need to be properly looked after, and some of the manipulations that women perform with their curls can disrupt their structure. Trichologist Georgiy Abramov told which hairstyle is better to refuse.

