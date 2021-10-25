Selena Gomez’s mini-album “Revelacion” has been released

This is the singer’s first Spanish-language project.

EP “Revelacion” (2021)

Selena Gomez has released the EP “Revelacion”. The tracklist includes seven tracks, including duets with DJ Snake and Rauw Alejandro.



This is the first major Spanish-language project in the singer’s career. Selena Gomez had previously recorded songs in Spanish, but these were mostly alternative versions of the English-language tracks – “Un Año Sin Lluvia” (“A Year Without Rain”) or “Dices” (“Who Says”).

In support of the mini-album “Revelacion” three singles were released: “De Una Vez”, “Baila Conmigo” and “Selfish Love”. Latin Americans have already appreciated “Revelacion”: EP topped iTunes in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

Judging by the reviews, “Revelacion” was definitely a success. NME compared it to Selena Gomez’s latest studio effort, “Rare”: in their opinion, the new EP retains the spirit of confidence “Rare”, despite the fact that the albums are very different musically. Entertainment Weekly also praised “Revelacion”: they believe that this time Gomez took a risk, but the experiments were successful, and the singer showed herself brilliantly from different angles.

Recently, the performer gave a long interview to Vogue and admitted that she was thinking of ending her musical career. Gomez doesn’t like the fact that many people refuse to take her seriously – it’s hard to work with this attitude, even though many other people speak positively about her music. After the release of the interview in support of Selena Gomez, Cardi B spoke out, who worked with her on the single “Taki Taki”.

Cardi B tweeted:

“I don’t think Selena needs to leave. She makes good music, fans love her. I think she needs another era. A daring, daring era – we have not yet seen it like this. I would love to give her a couple of ideas. ”