Sergei Bezrukov will play a Soviet prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials

The detective-spy thriller is now being filmed at Mosfilm.

Sergei Bezrukov joined the cast of Nikolai Lebedev’s film “Nuremberg”. He will play the role of Roman Rudenko, the chief prosecutor from the USSR. Also involved in the film are Yevgeny Mironov, Alexey Bardukov, Igor Petrenko and other artists, including foreigners.

The first stage of filming took place in the Czech Republic in spring, this week the team moved to Mosfilm. In one of the studio’s pavilions, an exact copy of the legendary “Hall 600” was built, where the sessions of the International Military Tribunal were held in 1945-1946. After the Moscow block of filming, the filmmakers will go to Germany and Belgium.

Director Nikolai Lebedev defines the genre of the film as a detective-spy thriller, in which “there will be chases, shootings, betrayal, there will be love and a lot of everything that forms the basis of human relations“. The script of the film is based on the novel “Forever and Forever” by the lawyer and historian Alexander Zvyagintsev, who devoted more than 40 years to the study of the Nuremberg trials.

“Perhaps the main discovery in the work on the picture for me was the understanding that at the beginning of the process all the allies – the USSR, the USA, Great Britain, France – were together and really supported each other. And I really want this topic to be sounded very clearly in our film – it is better to be together, not apart, even in conflict situations it is better to look for ways out together, and not organize a good quarrel. This is especially true today, when international relations are very aggravated.“, – says the director.

Source: tass.ru