Seven Russian tourists detained in Turkey on suspicion of arson of a forest

The Russian Consulate General in Antalya confirmed the detention of seven Russian tourists on suspicion of setting fire to the forest.

“The Consulate General confirms the fact of the detention on October 23 by Turkish law enforcement agencies of a group of Russian tourists who were hiking along the Lycian Trail route in the vicinity of Antalya,” the diplomatic department told RIA Novosti.

According to information received from the local gendarme office, Russian citizens were detained “on suspicion of setting fire to a forest in the Chaglardzha region.”

“In accordance with local legislation, law enforcement agencies, with the involvement of a sworn translator, drew up a protocol on the testimony of suspects and witnesses in the case,” said a representative of the diplomatic mission.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, a representative of the consulate general on the same day visited the gendarmerie to find out the circumstances and reasons for the arrest of the Russians.

The court session took place on October 24. In accordance with local legislation, Russian citizens were provided with state human rights defenders and qualified translation free of charge.

“Despite the petition of the lawyers, the court decided to detain Russian tourists as suspects of unintentionally setting fire to the forest for the period of pre-trial investigation into the circumstances of the incident,” the diplomat added.

The diplomatic mission sent a request to the local authorities demanding official information on the arrest of the Russians and providing consular access to them.