Seven Russian tourists detained in Turkey on suspicion of setting fire to forest

Seven Russian tourists were detained in Antalya, Turkey on suspicion of setting fire to a forest, the Russian Consulate General told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021
ANKARA, October 25 – RIA Novosti, Alena Palazhchenko. Seven Russian tourists were detained in Turkish Antalya on suspicion of setting fire to a forest, the Consulate General of the Russian Federation told RIA Novosti. in the local gendarme office, seven Russian citizens were detained on suspicion of setting fire to a forest in the Chaglardzha region. According to him, on the same day, an employee of the Consulate General visited the gendarme station to find out the reasons for the arrest of Russian citizens. “He met with the detainees, explained to them the essence of the charges and the legal aspects of the upcoming trial. f the court, during which, according to the norms of the law, state lawyers were provided to the Russians free of charge and a qualified translation was provided. Despite the lawyers’ petition, the court decided to detain Russian tourists as suspects of unintentionally setting fire to the forest for the period of pre-trial investigation of the incident, “the diplomat noted. He added that the Consulate General sent a request to local authorities demanding official information on the arrest of Russian citizens and ensuring consular access to detainees. “We keep the issue under control and, within the framework of our competence and powers, we continue to monitor compliance with procedural rules during investigative and judicial activities,” the agency’s interlocutor said.
According to him, on the same day, an employee of the Consulate General visited the gendarme station to find out the reasons for the arrest of Russian citizens.
“He held a meeting with the detainees, explained to them the essence of the charges and the legal aspects of the upcoming trial. , the court made a decision for the period of pre-trial investigation of the circumstances of the incident to detain Russian tourists as suspects in the unintentional arson of the forest, “the diplomat said.
He added that the Consulate General sent a request to the local authorities demanding official information on the arrest of Russian citizens and ensuring consular access to the detainees.
“We keep the issue under control and, within the framework of our competence and powers, we continue to monitor compliance with procedural norms during investigative and judicial activities,” the agency’s interlocutor said.