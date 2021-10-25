Seven Russians detained in Turkey on suspicion of setting fire to forest – Incidents

“The Consulate General confirms the fact of the detention by Turkish law enforcement agencies of a group of Russian tourists who were hiking along the Lycian Trail route in the vicinity of Antalya on October 23, 2021. According to information received from the local gendarme office, seven Russian citizens were detained on suspicion of setting fire to a forest in the area. Chaglardzha, “the Russian diplomatic mission said. They also added that in accordance with local legislation, law enforcement agencies, with the involvement of a sworn translator, drew up a protocol of testimony of witnesses and suspects in the case.

The Consulate General announced that it is keeping this situation under control. On the same day, an employee of the Consulate General visited the gendarme station to find out the reasons for the arrest of the Russians. He met with the detainees, explained to them the essence of the charges brought against them and the legal aspects of the upcoming trial, diplomats said.

On October 24, the Consulate General continued, a court hearing was held, during which, according to the law, the Russians were provided with state lawyers free of charge and provided with a qualified translation. Despite the lawyers’ petition, the court decided to detain Russian tourists as suspects of unintentionally setting fire to the forest for the period of pre-trial investigation of the incident. The Consulate General sent a request to the local authorities demanding official information on the arrest of the Russians and ensuring consular access to the detainees. “We keep the issue under control and, within the framework of our competence and powers, we continue to monitor the observance of procedural norms during investigative and judicial activities,” the diplomats stressed.