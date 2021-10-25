seven-seater crossover Hyundai Creta Grand – Auto Review

The elongated Creta with a three-row saloon made its debut back in the spring – this model is produced in India and is called the Hyundai Alcazar there. But the Korean company began to expand the geography of sales: Indian-assembled cars appeared on the Mexican market, and there it is no longer a separate model, but the Hyundai Creta Grand.

The three-row version differs from the base Creta in the wheelbase stretched by 150 mm (2760 mm) and increased rear overhang, so the total length of the crossover has increased by 200 mm (up to 4500 mm). Trunk volume – 180 liters in a three-row configuration, 561 liters with the third row of seats folded and 1650 liters with the second and third row folded. If in India Alcazar comes with a six-seater or seven-seater saloon, then Creta Grand for Mexico is exclusively a seven-seater one, with a sofa on the second row and folding tables.

The only power unit is an aspirated gasoline 2.0 MPI of the Nu series (157 hp) with a six-speed “automatic” and front-wheel drive. The rear suspension is semi-dependent. India also has diesel and manual transmission versions, although there is no four-wheel drive there either.

Creta Grand is offered only in rich trim levels: already “in the base” there are six airbags, LED headlights, a media system with a widescreen screen (10.25 inches), 18-inch wheels and much more. And in the top version, a virtual instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch screen is installed, which an ordinary Creta does not have in principle.

Prices in Mexico start from $ 22,500, while the short Creta here costs from 18 thousand, and for 25 thousand you can already take Tucson. Soon, the extended Creta Grand will appear in other markets, but there are no plans for Russia yet.