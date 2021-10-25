Shiba Inu token price fell by 27% after Elon Musk’s tweet :: RBC.Crypto

The head of Tesla and SpaceX said that he does not hold a “meme” token, after which its price dropped sharply. Musk also revealed that he acquired bitcoins, Ethereum and Dogecoin out of curiosity.

On Sunday, a Twitter user asked billionaire Elon Musk how many Shiba Inu tokens he had. The head of Tesla and SpaceX replied “not at all”, after which the cost of the altcoin fell by 27%, to $ 0.000032. As of the morning of October 25, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 0.000039, over the past day it has risen in price by 3%.

At the same time, Musk addedthat out of curiosity bought Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. The billionaire pointed out that the real value lies in the creation of products and the provision of services, not the money itself in any form.

The Shiba Inu token is called the “Dogecoin killer” by its creators. The project’s website says that its main task is to surpass Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization. The Shiba Inu developers claim to have been inspired by the example of the WallStreetBets Reddit community, whose members were able to “accelerate” the value of the shares of GameStop, AMC and a number of other companies.

