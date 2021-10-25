Shiloh in mini could not outshine her mother. Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with children

Angelina Jolie

The film “The Eternals” will soon reach wide distribution. In the meantime, the stars of the picture travel the world for the sake of its presentation. Over and over again, the most talked about celebrity at such events is Angelina Jolie. The actress chooses such stylish outfits that her looks have been sorted out by fashion critics for a long time.

At the premiere in Rome, Jolie appeared in a silver Versace dress that perfectly fit the artist. Jolie looked sexy and elegant at the same time.

But her daughter Shiloh preferred a simple black dress without decor with a length just above the knees. Until recently, Jolie’s heiress ignored dresses, so now that she has given up boyish outfits, her every appearance in the world causes a storm of emotions among fans.

Children are increasingly going out with Jolie on the red carpet

According to critics, Shiloh looked very cute, but she still could not outshine her mother. Another heiress, Jolie Zahara, did not succeed either. The girl appeared at the event in a long dress in the Greek style.

Before the premiere, Angelina managed to visit several sights of Rome with her heirs. Apart from Shiloh and Zakhara, the excursion was also attended by Knox, Vivienne and Pax. Despite the fact that the members of the star family tried not to attract undue attention to themselves, they were still accompanied by journalists and photographers.

Not all heirs wanted to attend the premiere with Angelina

From early childhood, Angelina’s children accompany her on her work trips. The heirs are accustomed to traveling all over the world, but due to such a schedule, they cannot attend school. That is why a whole team of nannies and teachers travels to countries and cities with their families.

Photo: Legion-Media, Getty Images