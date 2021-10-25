Shiloh Jolie Pitt conquered with beauty and model data during the new release

The native daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made a splash during the new release. Together with her mother Shiloh, Jolie Pitt appeared on the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival. The 15-year-old girl never ceases to admire her face of incredible beauty and slender figure.

On Sunday, the American actress, along with her two eldest daughters, graced the red carpet in Rome. The star mom looked great in a glamorous silver strapless dress from Atelier Versace. The outfit in all its glory emphasized the slender figure of Angelina Jolie. The star of the movie “Lara Croft” completed the image with a perfectly sleek hairstyle and discreet accessories.

The Hollywood actress was joined by her daughters. 16-year-old Zakhara looked great in a snow-white dress with gold jewelry in the Greek style. But all the attention was still riveted on the native daughter of a famous Hollywood couple.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 15, made a splash a few days earlier when she first appeared in public in a dress. The girl dressed as a boy for a long time and even announced her intention to change sex. But, apparently, the fog has cleared, and she outgrew this period.

On the red carpet, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appeared in a small black dress, emphasizing her slender figure and long legs. The girl completed the image with bright sneakers, tucked her hair into a bun, and emphasized her eyes in makeup.

Fans could not contain their delight, noting that Shiloh inherited only the best traits from her famous parents. The girl is predicted a successful career in cinema or modeling (with her data).

We will remind, Angelina Jolie is dating her ex-husband again.