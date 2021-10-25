Shooting aside – Newspaper Kommersant No. 194 (7156) dated 10/25/2021

Russian schools have begun to show interest in IT systems that can protect them from attacks on students, Kommersant found out. NtechLab is testing a project in Samara to recognize people with weapons on the approaches to schools. The system must find potential shooters in advance and call the police. While the decision looks timely against the backdrop of increasing attacks on schools, experts question its effectiveness: cameras can potentially only recognize shotguns and rifles that an attacker is carrying openly, but will not track a small pistol, especially in the dark.

NtechLab (co-owners of Rostec and the Ruben Vardanyan Foundation) are preparing a project to protect schools from Columbineers (teenagers who organize attacks on schools and colleges – after the American Columbine School, where the massacre took place in 1999. – “B”), Gleb Dyakonov, the company’s consulting director, told Kommersant. According to NtechLab, interest in the technology has already been shown by “six large customers, including local authorities, in one of the regions there is already a pilot.” A Kommersant source clarifies that this is a school in Samara.

According to Mr. Dyakonov, video cameras will be installed in the area of ​​the city where the school is located, which will be able to identify people carrying weapons. As soon as the camera detects a potential shooter, it will send a signal to the security guard at the school. If the guard does not respond to the message, the system will automatically block the entrances to the educational institution, give an alarm inside the school and report a potential threat to the police.

“The cameras are equipped with technology capable of recognizing a specific type of weapon. For example, there may be systems that work great in daylight with shotguns and rifles, but there are no systems that can track a small pistol, especially in the dark. If the pistol is hidden in an inner pocket, we will not see it, ”NtechLab admits.

Over the past six months, there have been three high-profile attacks by armed teenagers on educational institutions in Russia at once. In mid-May, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev started shooting at gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, as a result of which 7 children and 2 adults were killed, 20 people were hospitalized. Ilnaz Galyaviev was armed with a Hatsan Escort semi-automatic rifle. He walked the route from home to school without hiding his guns and ammunition bags.

At the end of September, Timur Bekmansurov, a law student at the Perm State National Research University, shot 6 people at the university with a Huglu gun, and another 28 were wounded. The offender made part of the way to the university on foot, not hiding his gun, besides, he was wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet. The tragedy almost happened on October 18: a sixth grader armed with a Saiga carbine entered a school in the village of Sars, Perm Territory. The schoolboy managed to shoot at the ceiling and door, but then he was disarmed by the headmaster.

The project may have organizational difficulties in terms of integrating the solution of a commercial company into the information circuit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, admits Sergey Ivanov, director for product strategy of T1 Group. “Technically, it is realistic to implement the project, although it is difficult. High resolution cameras required. In addition, the neural network must recognize people with weapons in a dense stream of townspeople, and for this it must be trained on data sets, “he notes.

The difficulty is that it is not a person’s face that needs to be recognized, but a weapon, which, as a rule, is not openly carried, says Pavel Adylin, executive director of Artezio.

According to Mikhail Smirnov, technical director of Computer Vision Systems (part of the Lanit group), the percentage of system activation will not be very high. “It would be more correct to identify people who behave uncharacteristically: they turn around, get nervous, carry heavy bags,” he believes.

The safety of educational institutions is of concern to most people today, says the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein. “Today there are already examples of introducing security systems in schools. In particular, in the Samara region, a pilot project of access control with a face recognition system at a school has been successfully implemented. The data received from the cameras is integrated with the Safe City complex, which allows monitoring the situation on the school grounds, ”he notes. In his opinion, the positive experience of the Samara school can be scaled across the country. The Moscow authorities plan to introduce a face recognition system in schools (see Kommersant on September 7) in 2022.

