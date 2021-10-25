Snowden criticized the idea of ​​a crypto startup Worldcoin

Former National Security Agency (NSA) and CIA officer Edward Snowden, a well-known proponent of privacy, criticized the creation of a biometric database by the startup Worldcoin.

This looks like it produces a global (hash) database of people’s iris scans (for “fairness”), and waves away the implications by saying “we deleted the scans!” Yeah, but you save the * hashes * produced by the scans. Hashes that match * future * scans. Don’t catalog eyeballs. https://t.co/uAk0NYGeZu – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 23, 2021

The project of Sam Altman, founder of Y Combinator, is positioning his solution as a way to combat bots and fake accounts on the Internet. A device called the Orb scans the retina of the eye and converts the image into a numeric identifier code. The scan is supposedly immediately deleted and is not stored anywhere.

The startup also gives away cryptocurrency for free for scanning.

“It looks like it is creating a global database of iris scan hashes (to „justice“) and brushes off the consequences by saying: „We have removed images““- wrote Snowden.

He sees the problem in saving the received hashes, which can be correlated with future scans.

“Don’t catalog the eyeballs,” Snowden urged.

In his opinion, biometrics cannot be used to combat fraud.

“In fact, don’t use biometrics for anything. […]… The human body is not a ticket punch, ”Snowden concluded.

Galaxy Digital head of corporate research Alex Thorne also joined in criticizing Worldcoin. According to him, the project is “so dystopian that it is difficult to believe in its reality.”

worldcoin is so incredibly dystopian that it’s hard to believe it’s real. that major investors are promoting this global biometric data gathering scheme with its large premine is so audaciously tyrannical and self-serving that it should be a “mask off” moment for all observers – Alex Thorn (@intangiblecoins) October 24, 2021

“The fact that big investors are promoting this global biometric data collection scheme with its big premine is so tyrannically impudent and self-serving that it should be a moment for all observers. „dropping the mask““Thorne said.

As a reminder, in October 2021, Worldcoin raised $ 25 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz. According to its results, the startup was estimated at $ 1 billion.

