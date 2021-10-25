Some airports in the Russian Federation stopped working due to new rules

Some airports in Russia closed due to new requirements

Photo: Maxim Kimerling © URA.RU

Due to the new rules for airports, landing sites have ceased to work in four regions. The requirements for airports are written in the government decree №1603 “On the approval of requirements for ensuring transport security.”

Starting from October 5, the landing sites accepting aircrafts with a capacity of 20 passengers or more must have equipment for video monitoring of territories and inspection of baggage, an alert system and alarm systems, – reports “ Kommersant “ information written in the document. Also among the requirements is that regular patrols and constant presence of rapid response teams should take place around the territory.

The Airport Association, which includes 42 airports, including those in Domodedovo, Kazan, Arkhangelsk, Irkutsk, Yakutsk, Gorno-Altaisk, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Transport, in which participants in the aviation market asked to revise the security requirements for small airports. To date, flights to 30 sites will not be resumed until the aviation authorities give a moratorium on bringing operators to responsibility for failure to comply with current requirements.

Russia is considering the possibility of banning night flights. This proposal came after the plane crash in the Irkutsk region.