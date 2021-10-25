https://ria.ru/20211025/gaz-1756203948.html

Source: socialists from Moldova did not convince Kozak to make concessions on gas

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The delegation of the Party of Socialists of Moldova failed at a meeting with the deputy head of the Kremlin administration Dmitry Kozak to induce Moscow to make concessions on the supply of Russian gas to Moldova, no convincing arguments in favor of non-market mechanisms for setting prices for Russian energy were provided, a source who took part in the meeting told RIA Novosti on Monday. “Kozak, at the request of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, received a representative delegation of Moldovan socialists. The goal of the Moldovan socialists was to ask for additional concessions and compromises on Russian gas supplies to Moldova. Referring to the inexperience and” youth “of the new Moldovan government, the socialists asked Moscow not to to allow the interruption of gas supplies in order to avoid an energy collapse and a subsequent humanitarian catastrophe in the Republic of Moldova, “the source said.” The Moldovan socialists were unable to present any convincing arguments in favor of non-market mechanisms isms of the formation of prices for Russian energy resources for supplies to Moldova “, – said the interlocutor of the agency. Russia formulated the terms of a new long-term contract: it should be concluded only on the basis of European market prices for gas, while the Russian side is ready to provide a discount of up to 25% subject to repayment The Moldovan side has accumulated debt for the gas already supplied, not all at once, but with a large installment plan. Moldova purchased “blue fuel” from Gazprom under an agreement that was signed back in 2008, its term expired on September 30. The parties could not agree on new conditions and extended the agreement for a month – until the end of October. At the same time, the price of fuel rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. The conclusion of a new long-term contract between Gazprom and Moldova before November 1, as reported on Friday with reference to a source close to the negotiations, is “very doubtful”, there are risks of complete cessation of supplies. Gazprom is ready to continue supplying gas to Moldova only on condition that the debt of about $ 700 million is repaid. Otherwise, from December 1, gas supplies to the republic may be stopped. Negotiations on the conclusion of a long-term agreement between Russia and Moldova are ongoing.

economy, moldavia, moscow, dmitry kozak, gazprom, russia