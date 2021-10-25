Stalker stalking Kim Kardashian arrested

The perpetrator entered the private property despite the injunction.





In July of this year, an obsessive fan of Kim Kardashian named Nicholas Costanza secretly entered her house. The perpetrator was arrested and an injunction was imposed on approaching the TV star for a period of five years. This was not the only time that Nicholas annoyed Kim.He had previously sent her a diamond ring and oral contraceptives, but then the security service managed to intercept the package before it fell into the hands of the addressee.

Earlier this week, Constanta was detained in a closed area of ​​the Kardashian home in Hidden Hills, California. Now the stalker will face more serious consequences than a restraining order. The police prosecuted Nicholas for violating court orders. The man is now in custody and can only be released after posting bail of $ 150,000.

It should be noted that this is not the first fan to stalk Kim. She previously received a restraining order against another man who harassed her for several months. 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff claimed to be in love with the TV star and, according to documents, filmed a video near her house. Kardashian mentioned that she did not disclose her address, and was frightened by the appearance of an unexpected guest. As a result, the court forbade Charles to approach the object of his adoration.