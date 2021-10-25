Stars about bullying at school

Before star fame, many celebrities learned what child cruelty is. Many of them were humiliated, beaten and destroyed during their school years. And all because they already had an unusual appearance and incredible talent. As adults, the victims of bullying have proven that you need to have a lot of fortitude and faith in yourself in order to succeed.

1. Julia Roberts

Believe it or not, the Hollywood beauty was often teased and ridiculed as a child. The reasons were her “big” mouth, long thin legs and myopia, due to which Julia wore glasses with large lenses.

The girl was told that she looked like a frog, her smile was like that of a horse, and her legs were like that of a grasshopper. Celebrities had to struggle with complexes for a long time in order to love themselves and their appearance.

2. Irina Shayk

Irina in childhood did not like the guys. At school she was called “stick” because the girl was thin and tall. Sheik’s second nickname is “chunga-changa”. So she was nicknamed for her dark skin and plump lips.

Ironically, it was thanks to her plump lips and exotic appearance that the star managed to become a successful model.

3. Victoria Beckham

Today Victoria is a 21st century style icon, the wife of David Beckham and the mother of four wonderful children. However, as a child, the girl was very shy and notorious. She was overweight, problem skin and did not smile “at all 32” because she considered her teeth unpresentable. At school, she was often teased for her appearance.

4. Ed Sheeran

The food was hard at school because of the bright red hair. He was often teased for his stuttering and oversized glasses. As a child, the guy had to do several laser removals of a red birthmark (on his face).

An additional “gift” of fate – Sheeran was born with one eardrum, which did not prevent him from becoming a world-famous musician. All this gave rise to complexes for many years. Only by becoming famous did Ed manage to accept and love his appearance.

5. George Clooney

George was called Frankenstein as a child. And this is quite cruel, because the cause was the paralysis that tormented the future star in high school. The full name is Bell’s palsy. This is a genetic disease that was passed on to the boy from his father.

For about a year he walked with paralysis of half of his face: his left eye did not open. The actor said in an interview: “It was the worst period of my life. I was ridiculed and teased, but this test made me stronger.”

