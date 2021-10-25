State Duma deputies demanded from Google to restore YouTube channels RT – RT in Russian

The Russian side is awaiting the restoration on YouTube of the accounts of two German RT channels – RT DE and Der Fehlende Part (DFP), as well as Google’s inclusion of Russia in the list of countries where the results of elections on the video hosting site cannot be questioned, said the head of the State Duma Security Committee and anti-corruption Vasily Piskarev.

“We expect that the Russian Federation will be included in the list of countries where the results of electoral procedures on the YouTube video service site cannot be questioned … We are waiting for the restoration of the accounts of the German-language projects of the RT channel. Overnight, a 700,000-strong German-speaking audience was deprived of its chosen source of information, otherwise such steps cannot be qualified as an attack on freedom of speech, ”the deputy said. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

As Piskarev noted, the Russian side also expects that Google will remove illegal content and bring the Russian version of Google Maps in line with Russian law and the Constitution.

According to him, we are talking about the Crimea, Sevastopol and the Kuril Islands, and the island of Iturup is not designated as part of the Sakhalin region. The same applies to the islands of Kunashir, Habomai and Shikotan, the deputy recalled.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possibility of retaliation against the removal of two German RT channels on YouTube – RT DE and Der Fehlende Part.

On September 28, the head of RT DE and Ruptly announced that YouTube has deleted without the right to restore two German RT channels – RT DE and Der Fehlende Part.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, commenting on the deletion of the channels, noted that this is “a real media war declared by the state of Germany to the state of Russia.”