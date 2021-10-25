Steel bird will not fly by: Poland buys military equipment from the USA at inflated prices | Articles

The Polish Ministry of Defense was accused of overstating the amount of the contract for the purchase of American F-35 fighters, and the shortage of pilots puts an end to the ambitious plans to modernize the Polish Air Force. A similar situation arose with the American Abrams tanks ordered by Poland. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

The warning was not heard

To date, the Polish Air Force has 27 MiG-29s, 18 Su-22s, as well as 48 American F-16s – also quite respectable age. Poland signed an agreement early last year for the purchase of 32 fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter-bombers. The contract value was $ 4.6 billion. In addition to the supply of the aircraft themselves, each of which cost Poland $ 87 million, this amount includes an additional engine for each aircraft, pilot training, the supply of flight simulators, and logistics services.

It was announced that training for pilots to operate the new technology will take place in the United States. A total of 24 pilots will be trained (including up to instructor level), as well as 90 technical personnel. It is assumed that the first F-35 Poland will receive in 2026, the rate of deliveries will be 4-6 aircraft per year. By 2028, the first squadron should reach initial combat readiness, and in 2030 the last of 32 fighters will be delivered to Poland.

When the US Congress approved the sale of these aircraft to Poland in September 2019, the preliminary cost of the order was announced – $ 6.5 billion.But Warsaw, apparently, managed to bring down the price during negotiations. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that the acquisition of fifth generation fighters will strengthen the country’s air force capabilities and completely get rid of “worn out Soviet aircraft that have no combat value.”

Fighter F-35B Lightning II Photo: Global Look Press / US Marine / Unaisi Luke

More recently, however, a scandal broke out following the leak of secret correspondence between Michal Dvorczyk, who heads the office of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Warsaw habitually blames “Russian hackers” for the hacking, but the main point of the incident lies elsewhere. The report, which in March 2019 was prepared for the head of the government by the expert of the Ministry of Defense Petr Voike, became public. He warned the prime minister that “the acquisition of the F-35 in a hurry, as part of an urgent operational need, may be associated with too high costs.” He also reported a “fundamental shortage” in the Polish Air Force of personnel capable of mastering such a machine, which is why the “potentially unique properties of the aircraft” will not be able to be fully exploited.

Former head of the Polish Air Force Tomasz Drownyak spoke about the note to Voike as follows: “If I, as a decision-maker, received such a document, I would deeply think about the legitimacy of signing a contract for the purchase of the F-35.”

Units of the Polish Air Force, equipped with outdated Soviet equipment, have little combat value. At the same time, Polish experts draw attention to the lack of proper training among Polish pilots who are to retrain on the F-35. Basic pilot training for the F-35 is only available in the United States. But due to the enormous training needs of the pilots of the armed forces of the United States and other allied countries, it is assumed that the training of pilots from Poland can begin no earlier than 2025.

Dubious machine

Despite these warnings, the Polish government still signed a contract for the purchase of fighters. The choice in favor of the F-35 was made without a tender or long preliminary negotiations. However, the value of an expensive purchase turns out to be highly questionable. So, critics of the F-35 program point out that over the two decades of development, the “light and inexpensive fighter” has become increasingly heavy and expensive. This happened due to the fact that both the customer – the Air Force, and the leading contractor – Lockheed Martin, “weighed” it with more and more new technologies. With a price tag in the region of $ 100 million, the F-35 proved to be overpriced.

Photo: Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency / Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte

At the same time, it also needs constant expensive maintenance and is recognized by American military experts as unreliable. Former US Air Force program manager Dan Ward believes the F-35 is not a cheap, lightweight fighter. And Air Force Commander General Charles Brown Jr. compared the F-35 to a Ferrari. And he added: “You don’t drive your Ferrari to work every day, you only drive it on Sundays. This is our high-end fighter and we want to make sure we don’t have to use it in all low-level conflicts. ”

According to Brown, the Americans need a new “simpler” fighter to take on the burden of day-to-day operations. “Today this role is played by about a thousand F-16s at the disposal of the Air Force. But we haven’t bought any new F-16s from Lockheed since 2001. All F-16s are too old, ”the general complains. Meanwhile, there is no adequate replacement. “They tried to get the F-35 to do too much,” says Dan Grezier, an analyst with Project on Government Oversight in Washington. “Bad infinity” has arisen, he says: complexity increases cost – increases in cost cause delays – delays give developers time to further complicate the design – this adds value again – causing more delays. Etc.

If you believe the “leaked” correspondence, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, after reading the experts’ reports, had serious doubts: is it worth buying the F-35? And he hesitated almost until the very last minute. However, his adviser Mariusz Chlopik tried to dispel the head of government’s doubts. He told the prime minister that he would look beautiful in the photographs taken at the time of the signing of the contract, and thanks to them, the Poles for many years will remember who exactly provided their army with such valuable “toys” as the F-35.

Photo: Global Look Press / US Navy / Jonathan Berlier

Voicke’s report says: “It should be emphasized that the acquisition cost of the F-35 can only represent 20% of the total costs in the product life cycle.” F-35 aircraft will have to prepare expensive infrastructure – new bases, runways, hangars, etc. But that’s not all. The F-35 is equipped with artificial intelligence capable of creating a single image of the battlefield and transmitting it to command posts in real time. However, the Polish Armed Forces, lagging behind in their technological development, do not have modern communication and information processing centers capable of interacting with the F-35 systems. They will have to be created from scratch – and this is a huge cost. Without the corresponding technological leap, the F-35 (an hour of flight of such a fighter costs $ 44 thousand) will remain expensive but useless toys.

Why does Poland need American Abrams?

A very similar situation arose in connection with the decision announced by the Polish Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak in July this year to buy 250 American Abrams M1A2 tanks (the latest SEPv3 modification) for $ 6 billion. some of which are still Soviet-made machines), but it would be more logical to purchase European-made machines , which are much easier to integrate into the overall EU defense system. Moreover, the Polish army already has German Leopard-2A4 tanks.

Although the talks about the purchase of Abrams have been going on for quite a long time, the decision of the Ministry of Defense in this regard came as a surprise. Polish experts are worried that their country may be left out of the program to develop new pan-European tanks, led by Germany and France. Due to this the opinion is expressed that it would be more logical to expand purchases of German “Leopards” and their modernization – which would bring Poland closer to its EU partners. American technology directly leads to problems associated with training crews, with the logistics of delivering spare parts, with the maintenance of equipment – and they will have to be dealt with for decades. And all this instead of developing our own tank building programs.

Photo: Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Sgt. Tayler schwamb

Local experts have fiercely criticized the Polish Ministry of Defense for its ill-conceived strategy. “ From a military point of view, it makes little sense. Immediate solutions are dictated by immediate needs, and needs are dictated by threats. I do not see an immediate threat of an armed attack on Poland. This is a political decision because the ruling coalition shows that it is going to improve and deepen relations with the Americans, with the Biden administration. “- said the Polish military expert Wojciech Wuczak.