Steven Seagal commented on the reasons for the tragedy on the set of the film with Alec Baldwin

The reason for the tragedy on the set of the film “Rust” with the participation of Alec Baldwin could be the negligence of the staff who work with the props, says Hollywood actor Stephen Seagal. He recalled on the air of the YouTube channel “Soloviev LIVE”, that there were rumors that the employee in this position was new to the profession.

The artist expressed surprise that the person in charge of the props had given a loaded weapon.

“In this case, the weapon was handed over to the assistant director, who then handed it over to Alec and said it would be safe to shoot with this weapon. Such a warning is always made, ”Segal shared his internal cinematic protocols.

The 44-caliber weapon is quite powerful, the movie star pointed out. He added that anyone involved with props should be especially careful when handling revolvers and shotguns. According to the artist, there is a props department on the set, and it should be responsible for what happened.

Segal recalled a similar situation on the set of “The Raven” in 1993, when the actor Brandon Lee, the son of the legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, died because of an incorrectly loaded pistol.

In Wilmington (USA) on March 31, 1993, at the first one o’clock in the morning, when filming one of the scenes in which the character Lee enters his apartment and discovers that his bride is being beaten and raped, and the bandit, played by actor Michael Massy, ​​shoots him with Revolver Smith and Wesson Model 629.44 Magnum, Brandon was wounded in the stomach. The plug stuck in the barrel was not noticed by the members of the film crew and flew out when fired with a blank cartridge. The plug, passing through the abdomen, stuck in the spine, causing extensive hemorrhage. Twelve hours later, the 28-year-old actor died in hospital.

Earlier in Hollywood stated about Baldwin’s violation of the first commandment of handling weapons.