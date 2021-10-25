Storytelling will save the world: Paul Greengrass on westerns, streaming and hope

Interview with the director of the drama “News from All Around the World” starring Tom Hanks.

Director Paul Greengrass told KinoReporter why he decided to direct the first western of his career, how he found an actress for the lead role, and how he thinks News From All Over the World is hitting theaters at the same time it is streamed.

Why Western?

– I grew up on westerns! I watched them as a boy, and later studied the works of great directors as a student in Westerns. A few years ago, Netflix released the documentary Five Came Home, where I co-created an episode about John Ford with Coppola. I ended up spending a month studying all of his films. It was then that I had the desire to make a western myself. And when I received the script for “News from all over the world”, I immediately got down to work – the story reminded “The Searchers” (John Ford 1956 film – CD)… But instead of looking for a girl, we have a journey that brings the girl home. I think The Searchers is one of the greatest films in the history of Hollywood, very complex and beautiful.

Does Tom Hanks’ character match the archetype of a western protagonist? We know the actor for completely different roles …

– It was important to show the world from two sides. From the very first scene, I wanted to create a sense of how divided the people of this town are and how desperately they need to be healed. And Captain Kidd, the hero of Tom Hanks, understands this (“We will hear about the great changes that are taking place in the world, and for this hour we will flee from our adversity.”) and demonstrates to them the healing power of history. In my opinion, storytelling can bring us together and save us from disunity. I really wanted to make a film about what the world really needs now. And this is precisely the power of cinema: we watch films together, they heal our soul and distract us from our problems.

Why did you choose Helena Zengel for the role of Joanna?

– When you start shooting any film, you have a clear idea of ​​what will be your biggest problem. And in this case, the most difficult thing was finding an actress for the role of 11-year-old Joanna. I was looking for a German actress, and I thought it would take months to find her. I figured we would have to watch hundreds of young actresses before we could make an agonizing choice. But I was wrong, this choice turned out to be the simplest decision that I had to make on this project. A week after filming began, one of the producers, Gail Matrax, asked if I had seen System Breaker, which had just won an award in Berlin. I answered: “Not yet, but I really want to see”… With words “You have a lead actress” she sent me a movie. I watched it that evening and caught myself thinking that finding an actress as good as Helena at this age is insanely difficult. At the audition, Helena was great – she was both funny and very intelligent. On the first day of shooting, we filmed the scene in which Joanna meets Captain Kidd in the woods, after the third take Tom Hanks came up to me and said: “She is gorgeous!”

Was it difficult to historically reliably recreate an 1870 sample of Texas?

– Our film is very, very accurate! We tried to recreate Dallas and San Antonio exactly as they were in those years. The author of the novel, Paulette Giles, after watching the film, said: “It’s incredible. I did a great deal of research at one time, studying San Antonio. I could hardly hold back tears when I saw how he turned out to be on the screen. “ I really wanted it to be dusty and have these glare of incredibly beautiful lamps, and horses, and carts. And, of course, the desolate and beautiful majesty of the Wild West landscape in contrast to the intense drama. This gives Westerns their mystical quality.

As a former journalist, were you curious about the idea of ​​someone traveling around the city and reading the news?

– Insanely interesting! The protagonist resembles a wandering preacher. This traveling newsreader from town to town was a publisher before the war, but he lost everything: “I can’t print newspapers anymore, but I can read them.” When he appears in the town of Wichita Falls, he announces that he will read about the great changes that are taking place in the world tonight, and will be able to distract listeners from their daily adversities. And these stories of his heal these people for a while. This is incredibly relevant today, because such stories appeared even before television, radio, cinema and social networks. People cannot live without stories.

The studio has released your film to cinemas only in the United States, and viewers from other countries will see it immediately on streaming. What do you think about this?

“Despite the fact that this film will not be seen by as many viewers as I would like on the big screens, I am really delighted that the studio is sticking to our original plan. This is a confirmation of our faith in the film business. That the film industry will recover and we will be able to enjoy the collective viewing of films in cinemas again. But you need to start returning to normal life today.

Do you consider your historic western to be a statement about the world today?

“News from All Around the World” is my most personal film so far. We live in troubled times, be it a pandemic or disunity. I am a father myself, we all want our children to live in a better world than we do, and when I read the novel, it seemed to me that this film could be the answer to many questions. I made a film about the road to hope, about how bitterness this path can be. The honesty we see in children gives us hope that our world can be a better place. I would like everyone in life to have their own Captain Kidd, who could become a guide to a better life, full of bright hopes.