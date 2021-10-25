Sudan stops accepting oil tankers due to protests in the east

CAIRO, Oct 24 – PRIME. Sudanese authorities have suspended the acceptance of oil tankers, Energy Minister Gadein Ubeid told Asharq TV on Sunday.

There is no way to unload the already arrived tankers with oil due to the ports closed by protesters in the east of the country, he said.

According to the minister, due to the fact that Port Sudan remains closed, the country’s strategic reserves of oil products are depleted, and the state’s debts are growing. “Sudan has decided to suspend the entry of ships with oil products into the territorial waters to avoid fines,” Ubeid said.

At the end of September, protesters blocked the country’s largest hub, Port Sudan, an airport, a railway station, and blocked the road between the capital Khartoum and Port Sudan, due to which supplies on the oil pipeline connecting Khartoum with the city of Haya were suspended. On Saturday, October 23, demonstrating tribal representatives threatened to secede in the east of the country if their demands were not met and the October 2020 Juba peace agreement was not amended to reflect their interests.