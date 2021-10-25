Syrian Foreign Ministry announced the attack on Israel

https://ria.ru/20211025/ataka-1756146987.html

Israel struck targets in southern Syria, Damascus said.

BEIRUT, 25 October – RIA Novosti. Israel hit targets in southern Syria, Damascus said. The agency added that the Arab Republic reserves the right to respond to attacks. Tel Aviv has not yet provided comments. There are no diplomatic relations between Syria and Israel, since the creation of both states. are at war. In particular, they have a long-term territorial conflict over the status of the Golan Heights. The Israeli military has repeatedly struck targets in Syria, explaining their actions by the desire to prevent modern weapons from falling into the hands of enemies. First of all, we are talking about the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, which is fighting in the region on the side of Bashar al-Assad and is controlled by Tehran.

