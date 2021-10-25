https://ria.ru/20211025/ataka-1756146987.html
Syrian Foreign Ministry announced the attack on Israel
Syrian Foreign Ministry announced the attack by Israel – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
Syrian Foreign Ministry announced the attack on Israel
Israel struck targets in southern Syria, Damascus said. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021
2021-10-25T15: 23
2021-10-25T15: 23
2021-10-25T15: 50
in the world
syrian foreign ministry
Israel
Syria
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0c/1564581461_0:319:3074:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7fa71e51e9fa958c99e3867713d8552.jpg
BEIRUT, 25 October – RIA Novosti. Israel hit targets in southern Syria, Damascus said. The agency added that the Arab Republic reserves the right to respond to attacks. Tel Aviv has not yet provided comments. There are no diplomatic relations between Syria and Israel, since the creation of both states. are at war. In particular, they have a long-term territorial conflict over the status of the Golan Heights. The Israeli military has repeatedly struck targets in Syria, explaining their actions by the desire to prevent modern weapons from falling into the hands of enemies. First of all, we are talking about the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, which is fighting in the region on the side of Bashar al-Assad and is controlled by Tehran.
https://ria.ru/20211014/siriya-1754656032.html
https://ria.ru/20210909/golanskie_vysoty-1749351718.html
Israel
Syria
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0c/1564581461_61-0:2792:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_873eb4be325137720e40f6e386d6a3ff.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, syrian foreign ministry, israel, syria
Syrian Foreign Ministry announced the attack on Israel