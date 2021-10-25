https://ria.ru/20211025/dolzhnost-1756127713.html

Tatarstan opposed the renaming of the position of the president of the region

2021-10-25T13: 58

politics

State Duma of the Russian Federation

farid mukhametshin

Russia

Republic of Tatarstan

KAZAN, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan at a meeting on Monday voted against the draft federal law on the general principles of organizing public power in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, one of the provisions of which obliges the leaders of all constituent entities to be called heads of regions, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Of the Russian Federation “was introduced by Senator Andrei Klishas and the head of the Duma committee Pavel Krasheninnikov in order to implement the updated provisions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation and develop provisions on a unified system of public power. The bill, in particular, removes the ban for governors from being elected for more than two terms in a row and establishes a common name for all constituent entities of the Russian Federation for the position of a senior official – “head of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation.” “In our opinion, certain provisions of the bill contradict the foundations of the constitutional system of the Russian Federation as a democratic We believe that the presented version of the draft law departs from the establishment of general principles of legal regulation of the activities of state authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, “said the head of the Committee of the State Council of Tatarstan on state construction and local self-government Albert Khabibullin following a meeting of the profile committee. According to Khabibullin, the proposal to unify top positions in the regions is one of such provisions. The head of the relevant committee suggested that the deputies not open debate on this issue and return to the discussion of this draft law if it is considered in the first reading in the State Duma. always, our proposals to this bill. Today (it is proposed) to limit ourselves to this information of the profile committee and adopt the prepared draft resolution “, – supported the initiative of the profile committee, Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin. The deputies supported this proposal unanimously.

