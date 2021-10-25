Tesla lost more than $ 50 million on investments in Bitcoin / News / Finance.ua

Net losses, according to financial statements filed by Tesla for the third quarter, exceeded $ 50 million.

Despite the rapid rise in prices for the first cryptocurrency, Tesla reported on its financial activities in a public report, which indicated that at the end of the third quarter, losses from the purchase of the token BTC exceeded $ 51 million

As a reminder, this institutional player invested $ 1.5 billion in a purchase in February BTC, later some of the coins were sold with a profit of more than $ 100 million. According to information from the Bitcoin Treasuries service, now Tesla has total savings in BTC in the amount of $ 2.8 billion at the current exchange rate.

It is noteworthy that right now Tesla is showing a loss against the background of the update ATH on BTC ($ 66,800). This can only be explained by the sale of coins during the period of a significant drop in prices, for example, in June, when the local minimum was set in the range of $ 29.8-29 thousand.

At the moment, there is an increase BTC up 63% from the June low. If Tesla had better disposed of BTC, this company could double its investment. Tax Service Requirements USA oblige to inform investors about the receipt of losses every quarter.



Screenshot from the company’s third quarter report