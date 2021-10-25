Tesla Model 3 has become a European bestseller – Auto Review

We published the first results of European sales of new cars in September a week ago, and now the agency JATO Dynamics has published a consolidated rating of the best-selling cars in the European market. It turned out to be sensational, because the first place was taken by an electric car for the first time, and for the first time in modern history this is an imported model! The Tesla Model 3 became the European bestseller in September with 24,591 copies. The second place is taken by Renault Clio (18264 cars per month), and silver was taken by the Dacia Sandero hatchback (17988), which was the leader in July and August. The long-term bestseller Volkswagen Golf only came in fourth place: 17,507 cars in September.

At the same time, in the statistics for three quarters (January-September), Golf is still in the lead with a result of 176 thousand cars, and Tesla Model 3 did not even get into the top ten. For example, in July, according to official statistics, only 649 “triplets” were sold on the European market, and in August – 7827 units. It is possible that Tesla is somehow playing with statistics, but, as we managed to find out, the reason for such leaps is different. The fact is that the dry cargo ship with Tesla leaves from San Francisco to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge only once a quarter. But before the end of this year, the company will launch a local Gigafactory Berlin plant and there will be fewer supply problems.

JATO Dynamics agency has published other interesting calculations. For example, 221,500 electric vehicles and rechargeable hybrids were sold (23% of the market), while only 167,000 diesel cars were sold (17% of demand). Just a year ago, these market shares were 12% and 27%, respectively, and the gasoline segment declined from 59% to 57%. Off-set crossovers in September took 46.5% of the European market.

