Tesla sold 100 thousand electric vehicles at a time – the company struck a deal with Hertz car rental for $ 4.2 billion

Hertz, a vehicle rental company, has decided to buy 100,000 electric sedans from Tesla, Bloomberg reported. The transaction value is $ 4.2 billion. Against the background of this news, Tesla shares on Monday, October 25, rose 7%. According to the news agency CNBC, the cost of one paper was more than $ 970.

As writes Bloomberg, citing sources close to this issue, delivery of all ordered Tesla electric vehicles for Hertz will take 14 months. The first lots of Model 3 cars will be available for rent to American and European customers of Hertz in November this year. They will also have access to Tesla charging stations, but Hertz has also begun building its own charging station infrastructure.

It is curious that Hertz was on the verge of bankruptcy last year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns, the car rental service was not in great demand. The company was acquired this year by investment firms Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management.

Sources of Bloomberg also reported that Hertz’s order volume for electric vehicles is about 1 / 10th of what Tesla can produce in a year.