Tesla surpasses Facebook in market capitalization to become the fifth most valuable company in the United States.

Market cap chart for Tesla (white) and Facebook (blue) in trillion US dollars. Source: Bloomberg

This week, electric vehicle maker Tesla released very strong third-quarter financials and announced a fourth-quarter forecast that was better than most of its competitors. On Friday, the shares of Elon Musk’s company reached a new all-time high at $ 910 apiece, and its capitalization for the first time since the middle of last winter exceeded the capitalization of Facebook.

It was also helped by a weak quarterly sales report from Snap, which plummeted nearly 27% on Friday and pulled shares of other tech companies, including the brainchild of Mark Zuckerberg, with it. Tesla and Facebook are competing for the fifth most valuable American company.

