The Bitcoin Per Million Podcast. Discussing the most daring predictions :: RBC.Crypto

Why can the rate of the first cryptocurrency skyrocket to $ 1 million, and in what case will it collapse? Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com crypto exchange, answered these and other questions in the RBC-Crypto podcast

Bold predictions for bitcoin are of two types: someone is sure that the first cryptocurrency will cost $ 1 million or more, while others predict a price collapse to zero. Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange, in the RBC-Crypto podcast told why each of these scenarios can come true.

Some excerpts from the podcast:

03:20 “If suddenly all people decide to withdraw money from gold, only every eightieth person will succeed”

05:42 “There are no real objective reasons for the current value of bitcoin”

06:41 “There are a lot of bubbles in the market right now”

07:51 “Money is not worth keeping your capital and savings in it now”

12:29 “Bitcoin can crash up to 0, in theory this is possible”

The message contains information about the movement of the market, is not an investment research, should not be considered as investment advice and is a subjective point of view on the object of the message of the author of the material. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future price movements.

