the daughter of the actress was struck by her appearance, details, the latest news, read online, family, children :: Show business :: Dni.ru

The heiress Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who was preparing to change sex earlier, made a splash at the Rome Film Festival.

The Hollywood star appeared at a social event in honor of the premiere of “The Eternals” with children. 15-year-old Shiloh chose an elegant and feminine black dress to go public.

The girl delighted the guests and fans of Angelina Jolie with her appearance. She did minimal soft makeup, and tucked her long hair into a neat hairstyle.

Her famous mother appeared at the film premiere in a tight silver dress. Another daughter of the actress put on a white dress for the event, Channel Five reports.

Netizens came to the conclusion that Shiloh dresses very well. They believe that a gentle image suits her more than unisex clothes.

Earlier, psychologist Milena Rizhskaya explained why Shilo no longer dresses like a boy. According to the expert, Angelina Jolie’s daughter is still in search of gender identity. She also stated that gender identity comes from childhood.

We will remind, recently the heiress of a Hollywood star took to the red carpet in honor of the premiere of the film with her star mother in a beautiful beige dress. Then many decided that the heiress of the artists no longer wants to look like a boy.



READ “DNI.RU” IN “INSTAGRAM” – GIFTS AND EXCLUSIVES