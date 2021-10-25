The director injured by Baldwin on the set said that the actor pointed the weapon directly into the lens

In the United States, Rust director Joel Sousa, who was wounded in the shoulder on set by an incident involving Alec Baldwin, told police that on the fateful day, the team rehearsed a scene with weapons aimed directly at the camera lens.

It is clarified that he and the deceased cameraman Galina Hutchins sat behind the camera and chose the best angle for filming this episode. This is reported in the documents of the Santa Fe County Sheriff Jose Rios.

After the frame was adjusted, it turned out that an unwanted shadow was entering the lens. As a result, the location of the camera had to be changed. The director added that he does not remember the moment of the shot, he can only say about the loud clap, blood on clothes and Hutchins who fell on the floor.

According to him, until the fateful day, Baldwin was always extremely careful with the weapon and rechecked it several times that it was safe. Now the investigation is interested in the role of two people – a weapons expert who prepared weapons and an assistant director.

Recall that the tragedy occurred on October 22 during a rehearsal. Alec Baldwin fired a weapon that was supposed to be loaded with blanks. However, it turned out to be several combat ones.

As a result, 42-year-old Hutchins and 48-year-old director were injured. Hutchins subsequently passed away, and Sousa, who received first aid, was discharged a few hours later.