The Dutch have released a super-fast electric submarine for tourists

U-Boat Worx from the Netherlands has unveiled an electric submarine that, thanks to its high speed and comfortable handling, is able to compete in speed with the active marine fauna and products of competitors. The developer claims the Super Sub is three times faster than the average tourist submarine.

For example, the commercial submarine Triton 3300/6 develops under water only 3 knots (5.5 km / h), and the super-streamlined model DeepFlight Dragon – 4 knots (7.4 km / h). Sometimes this is not enough to admire the marine life – when seeing a “big fish”, marine inhabitants prefer to get away with great speed.

You can catch up with the underwater fauna and see it well only on a fast-moving submarine. The Super Sub develops a fantastic 8 knots (14.8 km / h) for this class of device. However, great white sharks can move three times faster under water, not to mention real “masters” like sailfish.

In addition to the 60 kW propulsion system and hydrodynamic design, the Super Sub boasts a three-seat bubble cab with excellent visibility, automatic heading and depth control and other smart features. The battery with a capacity of 62 kWh can work up to 8 hours under water without recharging, and if something goes wrong as planned, the life support system will maintain living conditions for 96 hours. At the same time, the submarine’s immersion depth is no more than 300 m.

According to U-Boat Worx, the Super Sub will be available from 2023 and will become the main platform for scuba diving with multiple variants planned. The price of the device is still unknown, but it is expected that it will have a very limited circle of buyers.