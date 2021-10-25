The expert expects the growth of Ethereum this week

MOSCOW, October 25 – PRIME. Cryptocurrency Ethereum may rise in price this week to $ 4,500, followed by $ 5,200 on the back of continued demand for the leading cryptocurrency bitcoin, this forecast was given to RIA Novosti by the leading strategist of EXANTE Janis Kivkulis.

“Assuming a positive tone for Bitcoin, it is likely that the focus of attention of investors will expand, and Ethereum in this case becomes the first contender. It is reasonable to expect a retest of historical highs in the coming days or even hours. a jump in prices with an intermediate target for this week to $ 4,500 and from a more distant $ 5,200, ”predicts Kivkulis.

The expert notes that last week Ethereum, unlike Bitcoin, only symbolically updated the May record, located at $ 4,372. He adds that the massive profit taking by market participants prevented the Ethereum cryptocurrency from continuing its upward movement and gaining a foothold above the May highs.

Kivkulis draws attention to the fact that during intraday downturns, market participants continue to build up long positions in the Ethereum cryptocurrency, which indicates the continuation of the “bullish trend”.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.