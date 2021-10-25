The forecaster named the coldest day in October in Moscow :: Society :: RBC

In Moscow, Monday, October 25, will be the coldest day in October, and because of precipitation overnight, ice may form on the roads by morning. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand, RIA Novosti reports.

The forecaster noted that the temperature on October 25 will be below normal by one degree, cloudy with clearings, sunny, without strong wind. “Night temperatures 1-3 degrees [холода], in the afternoon 2-3 degrees [тепла]”, – said Wilfand, adding that the same weather will be in the region on Tuesday.

From Wednesday in Moscow and the rest of the central part of the country will become warmer, assured Vilfand. According to her forecast, on Wednesday, October 27, the air temperature will be 7-8 degrees Celsius, and on Thursday, October 28, already 10-12 degrees Celsius. Warm weather in the region will continue until Saturday, the forecaster said. “The air masses will come from the Atlantic. They are quite warm, ”said Vilfand.

Evgeny Tishkovets, scientific director of the Phobos weather center, is also confident in the imminent warming in Moscow. He told RBC that the weather in the capital in the last days of October will become “extremely variegated.” However, the forecaster warned that ice may form on the roads on Monday.