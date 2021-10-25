The government has prepared a draft resolution on payments to small businesses

https://ria.ru/20211025/pravitelstvo-1756111340.html

economy

Russian government

Mikhail Mishustin

Russia

coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The government has prepared a draft decree to support small businesses and non-profit organizations most affected by the new coronavirus restrictions. This was announced by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The head of government recalled that small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as socially-oriented non-profit organizations, will be able to receive a lump sum payment. According to him, we are talking primarily about enterprises in the field of hotel business, catering, sports, additional education, personal services, as well as culture and leisure. The amount of the grant will be calculated based on one minimum wage for each employee. He expressed the hope that this assistance will partially cover the lost part of the revenue of the affected enterprises and support about three million people. The grant can be applied for from November 1, and the payments will begin on November 15. Last week, President Vladimir Putin announced non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7. In these conditions, the government proposed to resume the program of concessional business lending at three percent and to pay grants to small and medium-sized businesses.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

economy, russian government, mikhail mishustin, russia, coronavirus in russia