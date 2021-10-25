The head of Morgan Stanley said about the low interest of clients in Bitcoin / News / Finance.ua

Cryptocurrencies and the underlying blockchain technology have proven their longevity, but digital assets are not in high demand among Morgan Stanley clients.

This was stated by the head of the financial conglomerate James Gorman, reports CoinDesk.

“I don’t consider cryptocurrencies to be a passing fashion, I don’t think they will disappear soon. I don’t know how much Bitcoin should or should not cost. But these things are not going away, and the underlying blockchain technology is obviously quite real and powerful, ”Gorman said in a follow-up call. III quarter of 2021.

Morgan Stanley does not provide retail clients with direct access to digital assets, but allows them to invest in cryptocurrencies through various funds, he said. The head of the conglomerate noted that such activities “are not a large part of the business.”

In March sources CNBC announced Morgan Stanley’s plans to open access to Bitcoin funds to accredited investors with capital of at least $ 2 million. The bank limited investments in instruments to 2.5% of their equity capital.

In April, the conglomerate in the application for SEC did not rule out the addition of derivatives to the first cryptocurrency in 12 own funds.

In June, asset managers of New York Digital Investment Group and FS Investments filed for SEC an application to register a Bitcoin fund intended for Morgan Stanley clients.

Earlier, the financial conglomerate disclosed a position in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in the amount of $ 1.3 million. Subsequently, he increased his investments in a Bitcoin trust through controlled structures like the Morgan Stanley Insight Fund.

The latter acquired shares GBTC by $ 27.7 million. Such investments can reach up to $ 25% of AUM, according to documents for SEC…

Gorman’s words contrast with a recent statement from the chapter JPMorgan by Jamie Dimon, who stated that “Bitcoin is worthless.” The CEO of the holding stressed that his clients think differently, so the organization provides them with the appropriate investment tools.

Recall that in September 2021, Morgan Stanley began to form a team that will focus on studying the impact of cryptocurrencies on stocks and fixed income instruments.