The head of the CIS mission assessed the past elections in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were open and democratic, said the CIS executive secretary and head of the CIS mission in the election, Sergei Lebedev, on Monday, admitting that there were isolated technical remarks. For example, he noted, at some polling stations observers could not get information on the number of voters or tables were placed inconveniently. According to Lebedev, in such cases, observers expressed their remarks “in a friendly way.” the competitiveness of elections. ” In his opinion, this favorably distinguishes the electoral process in this country from the elections in Western countries, in particular in the United States. The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held on Sunday. They were recognized as valid, the turnout exceeded the required 33%.

