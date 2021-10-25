https://ria.ru/20211025/uzbekistan-1756066049.html
The head of the CIS mission assessed the past elections in Uzbekistan
The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were open and democratic, said on Monday the CIS executive secretary, head of the CIS mission in the elections, Sergei Lebedev.
TASHKENT, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were open and democratic, said the CIS executive secretary and head of the CIS mission in the election, Sergei Lebedev, on Monday, admitting that there were isolated technical remarks. For example, he noted, at some polling stations observers could not get information on the number of voters or tables were placed inconveniently. According to Lebedev, in such cases, observers expressed their remarks “in a friendly way.” the competitiveness of elections. ” In his opinion, this favorably distinguishes the electoral process in this country from the elections in Western countries, in particular in the United States. The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held on Sunday. They were recognized as valid, the turnout exceeded the required 33%.
“The presidential elections were even more open and democratic,” Lebedev said at a briefing at the CEC press center following the work of the CIS observer mission.
He acknowledged that there were isolated technical comments. For example, he noted, at some polling stations observers could not get information on the number of voters or tables were placed inconveniently. According to Lebedev, in such cases the observers expressed their remarks “in a friendly way.”
All candidates had equal opportunities, the elections were competitive, the head of the mission said.
“All candidates were given the opportunity to present their programs, were given the opportunity to meet with voters to the extent necessary. All opportunities were equal,” Lebedev said at a press conference.
According to him, the fact that there were five candidates in the elections “underlines the competitiveness of the election campaign, the competitiveness of the elections.”
“A distinctive feature of the elections in Uzbekistan is the absence of black PR and the war of compromising materials,” Lebedev said. In his opinion, this favorably distinguishes the electoral process in this country from the elections in Western countries, in particular, in the United States.
The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held on Sunday. They were recognized as valid, the turnout exceeded the required 33%.
