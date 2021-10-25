The Kremlin announced a new meeting between Putin and Biden

The meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden should take place “in the foreseeable future,” said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the air of the TV channel” Russia-1 “. The program has not yet been published on the channel’s website; an excerpt from it was published by TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev on his telegram channel.

“There is an understanding that the next high-level contact should take place in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, now it will be implemented, ”said Peskov. He noted that the date of the meeting will be announced when the presidents make a decision.

The day before, the press secretary of the Russian president admitted that a meeting between Putin and Biden could take place “in one format or another” by the end of the year. White House Speaker Jen Psaki replied that the American side has nothing to announce yet about the possibility of a new meeting of the presidents, TASS notes.

The first personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden took place in Geneva on June 16. They discussed the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, cyberattacks, trade relations and cooperation in the Arctic. Geneva spent at least $ 10 million on organizing the meeting of the presidents.

