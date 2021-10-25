https://ria.ru/20211025/moldaviya-1756102379.html

The Kremlin commented on the situation with gas supplies to Moldova

The Kremlin commented on the situation with gas supplies to Moldova

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet planned contacts with the Moldovan leadership on the gas issue, said press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. Earlier, a source close to the talks between Moscow and Chisinau on a new gas agreement told reporters that Russia had offered Moldova a fair market price of gas from an additional 25% discount in exchange for the accumulated debt in the amount of about $ 700 million, but Chisinau insisted on reducing the price by 2 times below the market. The difficult situation with gas supplies to Moldova was due to the fault of the republic’s authorities, the debt for the supplied gas is $ 433 million , said later the official representative of Gazprom, Sergei Kupriyanov. “No, the president has no plans yet, but on the other hand, the dialogue must be continued somehow. All positions are well understood: the position of the Russian side, Gazprom, is extremely clear, extremely simple, a commercial position that includes well-known discounts, so of course we hope that the conversation is like this or and it will continue otherwise, “Peskov told reporters, answering a question whether Putin plans to have contacts with the Moldovan leadership on the gas issue. On October 1, Gazprom extended its contract with Moldova for gas supplies for a month. The Moldovagaz company reported on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeds the supply of fuel from Russia, which may also lead to problems with the supply of electricity. On October 13, a “alert regime” was introduced in the country due to the situation in the gas sector, which can be considered a preparatory step for declaring a state of emergency. The government on Friday asked the parliament to introduce a state of emergency so that it would be possible to quickly allocate funds from the budget to purchase additional volumes of gas to maintain pressure in the pipeline.

