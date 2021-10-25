The media learned about the agreement between Naftogaz and Moldova on gas supplies

https://ria.ru/20211025/gaz-1756100700.html

NJSC “Naftogaz” signed a framework agreement with Energocom on the supply of up to 700 million cubic meters of gas to Moldova if necessary, reported “Economic RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

KIEV, October 25 – RIA Novosti. NJSC Naftogaz signed a framework agreement with Energocom on the supply of up to 700 million cubic meters of gas to Moldova if necessary, Economic Pravda reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian government. “Gazprom”, – the newspaper writes. At the same time, it is specified that, if necessary, “Naftogaz” will sell imported resources, that is, acquired in Europe, with a profit for the company. Ukraine has assistance in supplies and that the country will transfer the fuel on a refundable basis. ” for the situation in the energy sector. ”In early October, Moldovagaz reported that consumption in the The republic exceeds deliveries from Russia, and urged to save fuel. The situation is complicated by the fact that the country has not yet concluded a long-term contract with Gazprom. On October 1, the Russian concern extended the contract signed back in 2008 for a month. According to it, the cost is formed depending on world oil prices, that is, for Moldova, they rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. This week, another round of negotiations took place. According to a RIA Novosti source, Gazprom offered a fair price with an additional discount of 25 percent in exchange for a debt of about $ 700 million. However, the Moldovan delegation did not agree to these conditions and insisted on reducing the price by half the market price, citing the lack of necessary funds. In addition, Chisinau does not recognize its historical debt to Russia, since it believes that it should not pay for gas supplies to residents of Transnistria, which it does not control.

