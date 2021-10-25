https://ria.ru/20211025/sudan-1756120370.html
The military declared a state of emergency in Sudan and disbanded the government
The chairman of the interim Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has declared a state of emergency in the country.
CAIRO, 25 October – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the interim Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has declared a state of emergency in the country. In addition, some clauses of the 2019 constitutional declaration are terminated. Elections are scheduled for July 2023. Al-Burkhan assured that the armed forces will continue the democratic transition until the transfer of power to the civilian government, and called the recent detention of the prime minister forced because his actions threatened state security. The opposition characterized the statement by the chairman of the council as a coup. that people in unmarked uniforms took away the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Abdullah Hamduk, several ministers and other officials in an unknown direction. Prior to this, the Prime Minister called on citizens to defend the revolution by taking to the streets. Protests have taken place in a number of cities, demanding that power be transferred to civilians. Demonstrators are now holding several streets in Khartoum and burning tires. The military, in turn, partially cut off the Internet and blocked exits from the capital. According to the latest data, 12 people were injured. Situation in Sudan In April 2019, a military coup took place in Sudan, caused by popular discontent amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was imprisoned, and the military and civilians agreed on a transitional period for large-scale reforms. The Provisional Sovereign Council was headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamduk became prime minister. The council’s term expires in November, and in September the military thwarted an attempted coup by accusing supporters of ex-President al-Bashir of organizing the mutiny. Hamduk then pointed to the need for changes in the army and security agencies. The international community calls on the participants in the confrontation to restraint. The European Union demanded the release of the politicians detained today.
The military declared a state of emergency in Sudan and disbanded the government
“I also announce <...> the dissolution of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet of Ministers,” he said in a televised address.
In addition, some clauses of the 2019 constitutional declaration are terminated. Elections are scheduled for July 2023.
Al-Burkhan assured that the armed forces will continue the democratic transition until the transfer of power to the civilian government, and called the recent detention of the prime minister forced, since his actions threatened state security.
The opposition characterized the statement by the chairman of the council as a coup.
Prior to that, the prime minister called on citizens to defend the revolution by taking to the streets. In a number of cities, protests were held, the participants of which demanded that power be transferred to civilians.
Situation in Sudan
The military and civilians agreed on a transitional period for large-scale reforms. The Provisional Sovereign Council was headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamduk became prime minister. The council’s term expires in November.
In September, the military thwarted an attempted coup by accusing supporters of ex-President al-Bashir of organizing the rebellion. Hamduk then pointed to the need for changes in the army and security agencies.
The international community calls on the participants in the confrontation to show restraint. The European Union demanded the release of the politicians detained today.
