The Ministry of Defense handed a note of protest to the German military attaché in Moscow

The Ministry of Defense handed a note of protest to the German military attaché in Moscow – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

The Ministry of Defense handed a note of protest to the German military attaché in Moscow

The Ministry of Defense handed the German military attaché a note of protest over the words of Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to demonstrate to Russia … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25

2021-10-25T17: 22

2021-10-25T18: 18

Germany

Russia

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense handed the German military attaché a note of protest over the words of Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about the need to demonstrate to Russia its readiness to use weapons, including nuclear weapons. “Today, on October 25, the Defense Attaché at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Russian Federation was invited to the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Defense. During the meeting, attention was drawn to the statements of the head of the German Defense Ministry, Annegret Kramp. -Karrenbauer on nuclear deterrence of Russia and a note was passed, “the ministry said. The German representative was also told that such statements provoke increased tensions in Europe and do not contribute to the normalization of the situation. Last week, a German official was asked about NATO scenarios for containing Russia in and the Black Sea regions, including with the use of nuclear weapons. In response, Kramp-Karrenbauer said that it is necessary “to make it very clear to Moscow that the Western countries are ready to use such means.” to the Russian borders. He stressed that security in Europe can only be general, without infringing on Russia’s interests. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that the country does not pose a threat to other states. At the same time, Moscow expressed concern about the unprecedented NATO activity near the Russian borders, where the alliance regularly conducts exercises.

