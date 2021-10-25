The Ministry of Defense reported about an attempt to undermine the Russian military in Syria :: Politics :: RBC

An explosive device detonated in front of the head car of the Russian military police convoy, none of the servicemen was injured

Photo: Youssef Badawi / TASS



In Syria, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated in front of a patrol of the Russian military police, Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, said at a briefing, the Defense Ministry said in a statement to RBC.

The Russian military did not suffer. The incident occurred in the province of Daraa, in the area of ​​the settlement of Umm al-Maaten, while patrolling the M-5 highway. The IED went off in front of the lead vehicle of the convoy.

Reports that Russian military vehicles were blown up by explosive devices in Syria come in periodically, some of these incidents are fatal. So, in early June, a Russian military man died in an armored car explosion. In total, at least 120 people died during the Russian military campaign in Syria (data from March 2021).

Kulit also said that in the province of Idlib, during mortar attacks from terrorists, one Syrian soldier was killed and another was wounded. In the neighboring province of Aleppo, shelling injured two Syrian army personnel.

The day before, the CPVS reported the death of another Syrian soldier during shelling in the province of Latakia. The shelling was carried out by “militants of illegal armed groups.”