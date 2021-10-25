The Ministry of Finance offered to “slow down” with the expansion of benefits on mortgages :: Finance :: RBC

How much does the state spend on maintaining mortgage benefits for Russians According to the law on the budget for 2021-2023, this year government spending on subsidizing various programs of preferential mortgages should have amounted to 52.47 billion rubles. Of these, 12.6 billion were planned to be allocated for reimbursements on preferential mortgages (rate 6.5%), 26.78 billion rubles. – for family and 13.08 billion rubles. – for other programs. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance in June announced the expansion of budgetary expenditures on preferential and family mortgage programs due to their renewal from July 1, 2021. According to the Federal Treasury, the volume of approved budget expenditures for various mortgage programs for this year is 91.88 billion rubles. (.zip). In the budget for 2022, the volume of subsidies planned for three key programs (the rate of 7%, family mortgages and rural mortgages) is already 122.78 billion rubles, and for 2023 – over 130 billion rubles, follows from the draft budget for the next three years (.doc).

Preferential mortgage programs assume that banks provide loans to individual borrowers on more favorable terms, and the difference between preferential and market rates to lenders is compensated by Dom.RF, which is subsidized from the budget for this. The amount of compensation that the lender can count on directly depends on the level of the key rate.

For example, under the preferential mortgage program at 7% per annum, the income lost by the bank is the difference between the key rate of the Central Bank, increased by 3 percentage points, and the preferential rate (7%). The higher the rate, the more compensation the bank will receive. In 2020, when the Central Bank, on the contrary, sharply reduced the key rate, market participants complained about the decrease in subsidies received from the budget on preferential mortgages.

What the Ministry of Finance is afraid of

The Bank of Russia began its key rate hike cycle in March this year from 4.25%. Since then, the regulator raised it at every meeting of the board of directors, and in July and September did it radically – by 1 percentage point and by 0.75 percentage points at once. respectively. From October 25, the key rate of the Central Bank is 7.5% per annum.

Alexei Moiseev did not rule out that by the end of the year the Bank of Russia may once again raise the key rate and this will exert even greater pressure on the budget. “We will need to allocate additional budgetary resources to finance all these programs, and so far these resources are not in the budget. We will now have to seek to close the programs that we have, ”he said, stressing that the discussion of financing new proposals on preferential mortgages should be“ slowed down ”.

The Deputy Minister of Finance also recalled that stimulating family mortgages requires the authorities not only to subsidize the difference between market and preferential loan rates.

“This also means that we have sharply increased the costs of the program [выплат] 450 thousand rubles, the so-called second family capital, which gives people the opportunity to pay off their mortgage in the event of the birth of a third or subsequent child. This is a very good program, but we must also understand, and I have already “went” to the budget three times this year to add money to this program, because as we develop family mortgages, we are developing a demand for this product “, – explained Moiseev. At the same time, he positively assessed the changes in the family mortgage program and recalled that it generated “a large amount of new demand.”

In July, after a change in the terms of preferential state programs, the issuance of mortgage loans in Russia fell by more than 20%, but by the fall, demand had recovered. Banks recorded the redistribution of applications from potential borrowers in favor of family mortgages and themselves increased applications for limits under the program, RBC wrote.

According to the Central Bank, in eight months of this year the volume of new mortgage loans reached 3.57 trillion rubles. In annual terms, the portfolio growth rate reached almost 28%. In September, lending in this segment accelerated again (up to 2.1% compared to August), the Bank of Russia said. According to the regulator’s calculations, under the program with a rate of up to 7%, mortgages per month amounted to 40 billion rubles, and under the family mortgage program – 38 billion rubles. “In total, preferential programs accounted for about a fifth of all mortgage issues in September,” the Central Bank estimated (.pdf).

As the Ministry of Finance told RBC, over the entire period of the exemptions for borrowers, Russian banks issued 627.5 thousand loans under preferential mortgages (at rates up to 6.5 and 7%) for 1.9 trillion rubles, as well as 180.6 thousand loans under the family mortgage program for 506.7 billion rubles.