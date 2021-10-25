The Ministry of Health allowed to vaccinate lactating women against coronavirus “Sputnik V” – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Breastfeeding is no longer a contraindication for Sputnik V vaccination. The item was excluded from the list of contraindications in the updated instructions for the vaccine, the changes were made on October 15, TASS reports.

So far, there is no data on whether the active substances of the drug are able to penetrate into breast milk – this is stated in the instructions. “There are no clinical studies on the use of the drug“ Gam-covid-vac ”in women who are breastfeeding and in infants. It is currently unknown whether the active ingredients in the vaccine are able to pass into breast milk. Before making decisions about vaccination of a nursing woman, it is necessary to assess the risks and benefits of this vaccination, ”the instructions say.

The previous version of the document indicated that the use of “Sputnik V” during breastfeeding is contraindicated.

In July, WHO already advised nursing mothers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Then the WHO strategic advisory group on immunization at its meeting came to the conclusion that babies in such cases are not only not at risk, but can also receive protection from the vaccine with which their mothers are vaccinated.

RBC writes that the Russian Ministry of Health on June 25 authorized the use of the drug for vaccination of pregnant women if a woman has a risk of a severe course of the disease. Two days later, a disclaimer appeared in the instructions that it is worth using the vaccine for pregnant women only when the expected benefit to the mother outweighs the potential risk to the fetus. At the same time, it was said that there is no experience of clinical use of “Sputnik V” during pregnancy.